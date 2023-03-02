Clerk arrested for taking Rs 4,500 bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested a junior clerk of the Tehsil Agriculture Office while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500 from updating the service book of a retired employee at Sillod on Thursday afternoon. The arrested clerk has been identified as Kakarao Bajirao Jivrag (52).

Jivrag demanded Rs 5,000 from the retired employee to update his service book online. Later, the deal was fixed at Rs 4,500, but the complainant was not willing to give money. Hence, he lodged a complaint with ACB. The ACB officer laid a trap at Sillod tehil agriculture office and arrested Jivrag while accepting Rs 4,500. The action was executed by PI Deepali Nikam, Ravindra Kale, Sunil Patil, Shirish WAgh, Changdev Bagul and others. A case has been registered with the Sillod police station.