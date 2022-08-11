Clerk caught accepting Rs 1K bribe, he sought money for clearing application under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojna

Parbhani, Aug 11: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught red-handed a clerk of Selu tehsil while accepting a bribe of Rs 1000 from a complainant at his office today.

In a complaint lodged with the ACB office Parbhani, the complainant stated that accused clerk Sandeep Tamshete demanded Rs 1000 from him for sanctioning an application and giving financial aid to his mother under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. ACB laid a trap and nabbed him while accepting the bribe.

Under the guidance of SP Dr Rajkumar Shinde, additional SP Dharmsingh Chavan and Dy SP Kiran Bidve, the ACB team including police inspectors Sadanand Waghmare, Basveshar Jakikore and others

executed the trap.