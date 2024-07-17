Clerk cheats 6 persons for 56.65 L

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A clerk who has been working on contract basis in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) cheated six persons for Rs 56.65 lakh on the pretext of helping them to get permanent jobs.

The accused has been identified as Atish Shelke (42, GMCH Staff Quarters). He was arrested from his home \\after a case was registered against him.

According to details, Kashinath Phuke (49, Harsul) retired from the Army in 2019 and was in search of a job. He got acquainted with Atish in 2020 through a friend.

Atish informed Phuke that the post of clerks were being filled in the GMCH and he would help him to get a permanent clerk’s job at Rs 5 lakh. Ex-serviceman sought help from the jobs for his two sons, nephew and himself with the accused.

Atish sought their educational documents along with Rs 4 lakh from the complainant citing a reason to pay the money to his head. Believing, Phuke gave him money. The accused collected Rs 8 lakh from Phuke citing different reasons. He took Rs 11.20 lakh from Phuke until January 2024. Phuke realised about cheating when Atish stopped contacting him.

Phuke collected a total of Rs 56.65 lakh from Laxmi Ramesh Ghule, Vijay Ridlon, Saraswati Dugyala, Kamal Wadagale and Santosh Rathi besides Atish on the pretext of helping them to get the job. Police inspector of Begumpura Police Station Mangesh Jagtap said that Atish was arrested from his home after the registration of the case.

When he was produced in the court, it remanded him police custody up to July 20. Police feel that he may have cheated some more persons. Mangesh Jagtap said that those who were cheated by Atish can contact Begumpura Police Station.