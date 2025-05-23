Clerks demoted to peons if they don’t know Marathi typing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to inadequate Marathi typing skills, 39 contractual employees were recently dismissed from the Municipal Corporation. Following this, the administration has decided to conduct a typing exam for permanent employees. Municipal Commissioner G. Shrikant announced that clerks who fail to acquire Marathi typing proficiency within the next two months will be demoted to peon positions.

The Municipal Corporation recently conducted a typing exam for permanent clerks, and the results have been declared. While some employees passed the Marathi typing test, others failed the English typing component. The administration has mandated that all clerks must improve their typing skills within two months. Failure to do so will result in demotion to the peon cadre, the commissioner emphasized. Despite multiple opportunities given earlier, many employees did not take the matter seriously. Commissioner Shrikant noted, “While failing English typing once can be understandable, Marathi typing is compulsory.”

Certificates submitted but skills missing

Several clerks have submitted certificates claiming typing proficiency; however, their actual skills have proven insufficient. The administration has issued orders to seek written explanations from those who failed the exam.

Future appointments to be based on typing proficiency

Going forward, candidates applying for clerk positions will be required to submit valid typing certificates.

17 absentees served notices

Seventeen employees who were absent from last month’s typing exam have been served notices. Officials have been instructed to consider suspension if justified.