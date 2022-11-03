Close shave for Shivshahi passengers as diesel pipe burst

Timely notice of motorists and passengers averts disaster

Aurangabad:

The diesel pipe of the Aurangabad-Pune Shivshahi bus full of passengers burst on Thursday evening near Mill Corner. The incident took place just a short distance after departure from the Central Bus Stand (CBS). Fortunately, a disaster was averted as the matter got noticed in time.

Shivshahi bus (MH-06-BW-1171) left for Pune from the CBS at around 4 pm. There were around 30 passengers in the bus. After coming out of the bus stand, the bus stopped on the signal at Mill Corner. Meanwhile, some motorists and passengers noticed that the diesel was leaking from the bus. The driver immediately brought the bus back to the CBS. The passengers were sent to Pune by another bus.

Pipe may have burst due to stone

Stones and gravel were used to fill potholes in the CBS. Often a stone under the wheel of a bus flies and hits the pipes. Due to this, the possibility of bursting of diesel pipe is being predicted. Santosh Ghane, CBS depot manager, said that the possibility of the pipe bursting due to stone cannot be ruled out. Another bus was arranged for the passengers and they were dispatched.