Cloudburst-like rain causes havoc in several parts of CSN district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy cloudburst-like rains were reported in different parts of the district, including Aamthana circle and Ghatanandra in Sillod tehsil, early Monday morning, causing rivers and streams to flood and damaging crops.

The downpour, accompanied by thunder, struck Aamthana Mandal in the early hours of Monday. Rivers and streams overflowed, flooding farmlands and resulting in extensive crop losses.

Rain began on Sunday night in villages such as Kelgaon, Adharwadi Tanda, Korhala Tanda, Dhawda, Aamthana and Deolgaon Bazaar in the Aamthana Mandal. By 3 am, the intensity had reached near cloudburst levels and continued until 9 am, triggering chaos across the region. Large tracts of farmland were submerged, with kharif crops including maize, soybean, cotton and cauliflower suffering severe damage.

Farmers in Kelgaon were among the worst affected, with thousands of hectares of crops destroyed. Drip irrigation systems swept away by the floodwaters. Water entered homes in several villages, damaging household belongings. Talathi Prashant Devgaya conducted a survey of the damage.

20 villagers stranded in floodwater

A cloudburst-like rainfall in Aamthana triggered a major flood in the Charna River. The river breached its banks, inundating farmlands, washing away soil and standing crops, and causing heavy losses to farmers. Around 20 villagers living near the riverbank were stranded as the waters rose. They were rescued safely by locals once the water receded in the afternoon.

The Charna River, which flows from Dhawda village through the Bahuleshwar and Ghatanandra areas, merges near Deolgaon Bazar village. With both rivers overflowing, floodwaters converged and spread into agricultural lands. Surrounded by water, some villagers took shelter on the roof of a tall house, where they remained without food or water from 8 am until 2 pm. Upon receiving information, the administration swung into action and called in the fire brigade from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.