CM announces Rs 46K crore package for Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today announced a package of Rs 46,579.34 crore for the progress and prosperity of Marathwada. This included allocation of Rs 14,000 crore for 11 water resources projects in the budget.

While addressing the press conference after the cabinet meeting, the CM said, “Marathwada has the potential of taking a big leap in future. We will always stand by the farmers in times of their distress. The cabinet today passed the proposals focussing on their welfare through upliftment and upgradation of the water and irrigation projects. In all, we have okayed 35 irrigation projects which aimed at bringing 8 lakh hectares of land under irrigation. The farmers have also been given the facility of drawing insurance on payment of just Rupee One. We are encouraging the development of Marathwada from all spheres which will definitely help in future in the form of Samruddhi Mahamarg; Expansion of Industries, etc. ”

The deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present on the occasion. Fadnavis shared the status of projects approved by the cabinet meeting (held in the city) when he was the chief minister in October 2016.

The announcement of the package also includes works of valuing Rs 9,437.90 crore which were approved in today’s cabinet meeting. CM also mentioned about the already launching of River Linking Project (of Rs 14000 crore) to divert the water flowing towards the Western Maharashtra and ahead (Gujarat) towards the Marathwada Region.

Department wise proposals approved in the cabinet (along with its estimated cost) are as follows:

Water Resources - Rs 21,580.24 crore

Public Works - Rs 12,938.85 crore

Animal Husbandry, Diary Development and Fisheries - Rs 3,318.54 crore

Planning - Rs 1,608.28 crore

Transport - Rs 1,128.69 crore

Rural Development - Rs 1291.44 crore

Agriculture - Rs 709.49 crore

Sports - Rs 696.38 crore

Home - Rs 684.45 crore

Medical Education - Rs 498.06 crore

Women and Child Development - Rs 386.88 crore

School Education - Rs 490.78 crore

Public Health - Rs 35.37 crore

General Administration - Rs 287 crore.

Urban Development - Rs 281.71 crore

Cultural Affairs - Rs 253.70 crore

Tourism - Rs 95.25 crore

Relief and Rehabilitation - Rs 88.72 crore

Forest - Rs 65.42 crore

Revenue - Rs 63.68 crore

Industries - Rs 38 crore

Textiles - Rs 25 crore

Skilled Development - Rs 10 crore

Law and Judiciary - Rs 3.85 crore.