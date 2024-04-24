CM, Deputy CM in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Mahayuti candidate for MP election and the guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre today confirmed that he will be submitting his nomination, amid a strong show of strength, on Thursday.

While speaking to the newsmen on Wednesday evening, Bhumre said, “ The rally will start from Kranti Chowk at 9.30 am and will culminate at Gulmandi in the form of a public meeting. In the meantime, he will go and submit his nomination at the district collectorate.”

When asked about the withdrawal of an independent candidate Vinod Patil, Bhumre said, “ He will help us.”

When mentioned that Patil was also aspiring to get a nomination, then Bhumre replied saying, “Many desire to get the nomination, but it is given to one only.”

Shinde group’s MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MNS leader Sumit Khambekar, Nagraj Gaikwad, and Sanjay Thokal were present at the media briefing.