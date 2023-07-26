CM directs setting up of fuel depot for Marathwada through MIDC

Discussion on various issues including Santpeeth, tourism and memorial

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed the concerned departments to set up a petrol-diesel (fuel) depot for Marathwada through MIDC. Some oil companies have expressed interest, and if MIDC provides space, the proposal will be considered after a comprehensive discussion. The CM has also ordered the acceleration of various development works in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, with a focus on the quality of tourism projects.

In a meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday, CM Shinde reviewed various development works in the district and directed the speeding up of the construction of memorial of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and the commencement of work on houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The water resources department has been instructed to complete the development of Sant Dnyaneshwar Park and Santpeeth and their localities in Jayakwadi area of Paithan under the regional tourism plan. The work of developing a tourist spot on about 231 hectares in the Ajanta Caves area is also to be accelerated.

The meeting also discussed the additional benefits demanded by farmers in return of the land acquired by Cidco for the airport and the establishment of an ITI in the Bypass road area in Phulambri. Ministers including rural development minister Girish Mahajan, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre and government officials were present.