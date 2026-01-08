CM Fadnavis talk show (addition)

The talk show was held on a lawn in front of Garware Stadium today. During the show, the Chief Minister highlighted his vision for the city, future planning and investments.

Special happiness to our Mayor in CSN

--“I am especially happy that we will elect the mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Earlier, there was a mayor of Aurangabad. Now there will be a mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” the Chief Minister said.

--He said that Aurangzeb was not the hero of Indian Muslims or anything of that sort. “ He harassed and oppressed Hindus and Muslims alike and committed injustice. There is no reason to preserve his symbols,” he said.

--Devendra Fadnavis also announced that their agenda in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will be to improve roads and remove encroachments.

--He further said that they aim to make the city completely ‘water-abundant’.

Uddhav Thackeray obstructed Samruddhi Expressway

“When we decided to construct the Nagpur–Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, there was the issue of land acquisition. People believed that land acquisition takes ten years or more. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar held meetings here and told people not to give even an inch of land for Samruddhi. I decided that we would pay five times the value of the land. I raised the funds and started paying the compensation. Once people began receiving the money, all the villagers from the same villages where Uddhav Thackeray had said not to give even an inch of land handed over their land for the Samruddhi Expressway within a single day. We acquired all the land for the 800-km-long road within nine months,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

No alliance with AIMIM

--“We do not believe in allying with the All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Akot. A notice has been issued asking why the MLA from there should not be suspended from the party. We may sit at home or sit in the opposition, but we will not go with the AIMIM,” he said.

--OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay KeneKar, City President Kishor Shitole, Shirish Boralkar, Basavaraj Mangrule, along with interviewers and actress Dr Samira Gujar and architect Rohit Suryawanshi, were present.

CM releases manifesto

Chief Minister Fadnavis also released the manifesto for the CSMC polls today. It highlights issues such as water supply, employment, road connectivity, major city roads, a new ring road, underground passages, development authorities, transport hubs, environment, tourism, and education.