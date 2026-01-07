CM Fadnavis to appear on a talk show today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate in a talk show on Thursday at 4 pm. The show will be held on a lawn in front of Garware Stadium and is limited to invitees, but it will be broadcast live across more than 80 locations in the city via LCD screens. During the program, the Chief Minister will highlight his vision for the city, future planning, investments, and special initiatives the government has in store for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The hour-long program, according to city president Kishor Shitole, promises to be informative.