CM orders to initiate loan proposal of Rs 822 cr for CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To address the city's water demand, a new water supply scheme is being implemented at Rs 2740 crore through the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). On Friday, the chief minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the water supply scheme in Mumbai. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has to contribute a share of Rs 822 crore in the scheme. Hence Shinde ordered the department concerned to prepare a soft loan proposal soon and assured that the water works will not be halted for want of funds.

The meeting, chaired by the chief minister, was attended by MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Pradeep Jaiswal, CSMC administrator G Sreekanth, and MJP officials. According to sources, the municipal corporation will have to contribute Rs 822 crore to the new water supply scheme. Previously, the municipal corporation had urged the state government that it could not provide such a large amount. Hence it should provide total aid, but the state informed that it could not release such huge funds. The state government had orally suggested taking a soft loan.

In Friday’s meeting, there was extensive discussion on the loan of Rs 822 crore. Shinde assured that the state government would provide a long-term loan to the CSMC and directed the Urban Development Department (UDD) to prepare the relevant proposal. The chief minister also assured that the work on the water supply scheme would not be stopped due to a lack of funds and emphasized completing the project promptly and within the stipulated time.