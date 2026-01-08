CM presents comprehensive vision for city’s development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of the municipal elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a talk show on Thursday at Hotel President Park, highlighting a broad roadmap for the city’s development, according to special invitees.

Reactions:

Sustainable growth plan

“The Chief Minister presented a sustainable development model, assuring abundant water, reliable electricity, and a safe environment for women. He emphasized industrial growth and youth employment, outlining a comprehensive plan for the city’s sustainable development.”

- Vivek Deshpande, Entrepreneur

-----------------

Transparent development

“The talk show was reassuring for citizens. The Chief Minister acknowledged corruption in the municipal administration and promised transparency. He highlighted the city as an EV hub and investment magnet, focusing on holistic development and fulfilling his promises.”

- Ravindra Vaidya, President, Laghuudyog Bharati

-----------------

City roadmap

“The Chief Minister’s eagerness for the city’s development was clear. His answers impressed many, and he shared a roadmap aiming to develop the city along the lines of Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur over the next three years.”

— Sanjay Mantri, Rajasthan Prakoshth

-----------------

Infrastructure boost

“Citizens asked about infrastructure for industrial growth and tourism. The Chief Minister’s answers reflected clear vision, assuring growth in both sectors.”

— Mukund Kulkarni, president, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First

-----------------

Golden decade

“The city’s future development is clear. He spoke on water management and projected the next ten years as a golden period, with thriving industrial and construction sectors, positioning the city as a future metropolitan hub.”

— Vikas Chaudhary, former president, CREDAI, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar