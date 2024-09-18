CM Shinde announces Rs 1434 Cr development projects of M'wada
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 10:35 PM2024-09-18T22:35:03+5:302024-09-18T22:35:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced different development projects of Rs 1434 crore here on Tuesday for the ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced different development projects of Rs 1434 crore here on Tuesday for the Marathwada region.
The district-wise projects are as follows;
--Sarvadna Ashtastabdi Marg for 200 shrines- provision of Rs 234 crores.
--Jalna: Silk Park and Training Center -Rs 25 crores.
--Parbhani: Development of Sant Janabai Teerth Kshetra-Gangakhed- Rs 50 crores.
--Nanded: Rs 829.13 crores for the development of Shri Kshetra Mahurgadh Shaktipeeth
--Hingoli: Rs 45.14 crores for Shri Kshetra Aundha Nagnath pilgrimage development
--Beed: Rs 15 crores for construction of new workshop at Parli Vaidyanath ITI
--Dharashiv: Rs 186 crore sanctioned for Sonari Kal Bhairavanath temple.
--Latur: Rs 50 crores for a Government residential school for girls in Dhanegaon, ChakurOpen in app