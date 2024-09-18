CM Shinde announces Rs 1434 Cr development projects of M'wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced different development projects of Rs 1434 crore here on Tuesday for the Marathwada region.

The district-wise projects are as follows;

--Sarvadna Ashtastabdi Marg for 200 shrines- provision of Rs 234 crores.

--Jalna: Silk Park and Training Center -Rs 25 crores.

--Parbhani: Development of Sant Janabai Teerth Kshetra-Gangakhed- Rs 50 crores.

--Nanded: Rs 829.13 crores for the development of Shri Kshetra Mahurgadh Shaktipeeth

--Hingoli: Rs 45.14 crores for Shri Kshetra Aundha Nagnath pilgrimage development

--Beed: Rs 15 crores for construction of new workshop at Parli Vaidyanath ITI

--Dharashiv: Rs 186 crore sanctioned for Sonari Kal Bhairavanath temple.

--Latur: Rs 50 crores for a Government residential school for girls in Dhanegaon, Chakur