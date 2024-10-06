CM Shinde boosts Women's Empowerment Initiatives

Gradual increase in funds for the 'Ladki Behen' Scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 'CM: Ladki Baihin Yojana Beneficiary Honor' and 'State-Level Inauguration of Various Schemes' event under the CM Women Empowerment Campaign was held at the Marathwada Cultural Board, featuring CM Shinde, DCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and various dignitaries.

Shinde confirmed that funds are in place to keep the scheme running, with plans to gradually raise the benefit amount to Rs 2,000-3,000 for women beneficiaries. A book titled Ladla Bhau and Ladle Bhai: A Comprehensive Guide to Ladki Bahin Yojana has also been released. Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar, Housing Minister Atul Save, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Cidco Chairman Sanjay Shirsat, MP Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Satish Chavan, Vikram Kale, Pradeep Jaiswal, Ramesh Bornare, Energy Department Additional Chief Secretary Abha Shukla and MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra were present.

Shinde defends Women's Scheme

CM Shinde stated that 2.5 crore women have benefited from the scheme and dismissed opposition claims of its discontinuation, noting praise from PM Modi and Asha Bhosle. He criticized the opposition for trying to block the scheme's success. Shinde emphasized the government's efforts, with him, Fadnavis, and Pawar working long hours. He noted that 45 lakh farmers have benefited from the Rs 14,761 crore Mukhyamantri Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, which provides free power to agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP, along with the Magael Tyala Solar Pump Scheme and Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana for better daytime irrigation.

Don’t Forget Us, Sister

DCM Ajit Pawar appealed to women to support the ruling alliance in the upcoming elections to ensure the continuation of schemes like Ladki Behen. He criticized the opposition for not backing these initiatives and assured that all budgeting factors were considered, confirming the scheme will not be discontinued. The festive bonus was deposited before Raksha Bandhan, and the benefits for October and November will be credited before Diwali.

Blessings needed for continuity

The state’s Lek Ladki Yojana deposits Rs 1 lakh in a girl's account after birth. Fadnavis confirmed these schemes will continue. The government will also cover 90% of the cost for solar pumps, with 60,000 installed so far. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district leads in beneficiaries.

10,000 Pink-rickshaws for women

Minister Aditi Tatkare announced the distribution of five months' benefits under the 'Ladki Behen' scheme, benefiting 2.22 crore women. Benefits for October and November will be credited soon. She also launched the ‘Pink Rickshaw’ scheme, providing 10,000 rickshaws for women across the state, with 500 to 1,000 allocated to metro areas, aiming to increase the target to 2,000.

What did Abdul Sattar say?

Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar mistakenly says, "Aditi Tatkare has ensured no sister in the state is left behind. I also thank our sister Aditya Thackeray," drawing laughter from the audience.

At the event, several schemes were launched, including free electricity, solar pumps, and the Pink E-Rickshaw program. Divisional Commissioner Dileep Gawde and other officials from city were honored for their work.