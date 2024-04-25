CM Shinde criticizes Thackeray, says he changes colour faster than chameleon

PM Modi's initiatives transcend religious boundaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday delivered scathing remarks regarding Uddhav Thackeray's swift shifts in stance, comparing it to the rapid colour changes of a chameleon. Shinde made these comments during a rally organised in support of Mahayuti candidate Sandipan Bhumre for Aurangabad constituency on Thursday.

Shinde said "Thackeray was singing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praises while in the alliance. But now, it's as if Maharashtra has witnessed a chameleon changing colour swiftly, with stones being thrown in the name of PM Modi.”

Addressing a gathering from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi, CM Shinde emphasised the necessity for a united front against such political flip-flopping. He expressed optimism regarding the current electoral landscape. "Despite past disruptions, I firmly believe that the upcoming election will usher in a victory for unity and progress under the leadership of PM Modi.”

Reflecting on the broader socio-political implications, CM Shinde highlighted the significance of inclusive governance. "PM Modi's initiatives, such as providing free ration to 80 crore impoverished individuals, transcend religious boundaries," asserted Shinde, urging for a departure from divisive rhetoric and a focus on constructive dialogue.

Mahayuti candidate Sandipan Bhumre, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Raosaheb Danve, state minister Dada Bhuse, state minority minister Abdul Sattar, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Prashant Bamb, Sanjay Shirsat, Ramesh Bornare, Pradeep Jaiswal, Arjun Khotkar, district president of NCP (Ajit Pawar group) Kailas Patil were present.

EVM will be the judge

In response to personal attacks, Shinde reaffirmed his commitment to addressing public concerns through diligent governance. "The EVM, not vitriol, shall be the arbiter of our political landscape," proclaimed Shinde, calling upon voters to exercise their rights wisely.

Exploitation of marginalized cannot be tolerated

CM Shinde said that Congress and other parties used backward communities and Muslims only as a vote bank. The exploitation of marginalized communities for political gain is unacceptable, urging voters to reject divisive tactics and embrace exclusivity.