CM Shinde takes blessings of Pulaksagarji Maharaj

Aurangabad, July 31:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Rashtrasant Pulaksagarji Maharaj and took his blessings at Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar on Sunday. Acharyaji presented him a souvenir and a set of Pulakvani books as a gift and guided him by discussing social and religious issues in detail.

Panchayat and Chaturmas committee president Lalit Patni and trustee and working president Mahavir Patni felicitated Shinde. Speaking on the occasion, Pulaksagarji said, faith is the basis of creation and creation is the basis of life. If our life is filled with trust and faith, then you will gain success. union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Panchayat joint secretary Narendra Ajmera. Aurangabad East constituency MLA Atul Save, West constituency MLA Sanjay Shirsath, Aurangabad Central MLA Pradreep Jaiswal, Paithan MLA Sandipan Bhumre, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar and others were present on the occasion.