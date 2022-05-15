CM should look into water problem

Aurangabad, May 15:

“Water is supplied to the city once in eight days. This is a serious issue as people have been suffering from it for the past 15 years. The problem cannot be solved on through local administration or politics. So, Chief Minister should look into the matter and take long-term and concrete measures, ” said adv Vishnu Dhoble.

He was speaking in a meeting of citizens organised by Samajvadi Janparishad on water issue.

A total of three resolutions were adopted in the meeting. The resolutions included district guardian minister should reduce water charges for the past 15 years and the excess amount should be refunded to the citizens and an independent and competent authority should be established by giving it the status of commission for an efficient water supply scheme.

Madhukar Vaidya, Shyam Dande, Dr Bhagwanrao Gavhde, Dutta Dhoble, Suryakant Bawaskar, Shivaji Chavan and others were present. Ranjan Dani concluded the meeting.