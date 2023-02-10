Kerala woman arrested in K'taka for not attending court hearing

Bengaluru, Feb 10 Karnataka Police have arrested a woman from Kerala in connection with not attending court proceedings and taking shelter abroad, police said on Friday.

The accused woman has been identified as Sujatha, a resident of Panacheri in Kerala's Payyanur district. She was wanted in connection with a police case lodged against her in the Vitla police station of Dakshina Kannada district.

Police said that the case was lodged against her in 2013. But, she did not attend any court proceedings for five years and remained absconding in a foreign country.

The accused woman arrived at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala in the early hours of February 8. The immigration officials arrested her and gave information in this regard to the Karnataka police.

The police from Vitla police station took the accused woman into custody and produced her before the court.

Further details were awaited.

