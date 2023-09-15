CM to perform bhoomipujans; dedicate myriad services to public

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief minister Eknath Shinde will be performing ‘bhoomipujan’ and dedicating several development works to the public at a function organised by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) at Vande Mataram Hall in Kile Ark at 9 am on Saturday. The total value of these development works is around Rs 500 crores.

Meanwhile, the CSMC administration also informed that an organisation ‘Manthan’ will make a presentation highlighting the development of the city, on the occasion. After winding up this programme, the CM will leave for the cabinet meeting at the Smart City office.

List of works dedicated to public or perform ‘bhoomipujan’ (and their estimated cost) is as follows:

-Bhoomipujan of Satara-Deolai drainage pipeline (Rs 275 crore).

- Bhoomipujan of the city’s main roads and internal roads (Rs 100 crore).

- Dedication of garbage processing plant at Harsul to public (Rs 55 crore).

- Dedication of new machineries to the public (Rs 1.67 crore).

- Bhoomipujan of the beautification works of Kamal Tank (Rs 2.78 crore).

- Dedication of Smart Guru App and Control Room to the public (Rs 27 lakh).

- Dedication of CSMC Zone VIII Office to the public.

- Dedication of the Botanical Garden in Hudco N-12 to the public.

- Dedication of Apla Dawakhana at Harshnagar to the public.

- Dedication of Fire Brigade substation at Kanchanwadi to the public.