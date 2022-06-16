CM to take review of water supply on Friday

Aurangabad, June 16:

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the work of the new water supply scheme and improvements made in the existing water supply on Friday at 1.30 pm through video conferencing.

The meeting will be held at the divisional commissionerate. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan and senior officials will be present. The officials will inform about the progress of the new water supply scheme, laying of 800 mm water line and measures being taken to improve the existing water supply of the city.