CM Yogi reviewed election campaigning in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After concluding his election rally in Washim, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Chikalthana Airport on Wednesday evening by helicopter. Yogi briefly interacted with BJP City President Shirish Boralkar, during which he took an update on the campaigning efforts of BJP and Mahayuti candidates in the district. He also reviewed the current political situation in the region. Yogi mentioned that he would be holding a rally in the district soon.

During his visit, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, BJP General Secretary Jalinder Shendge, and Kacharu Ghodke were present at the airport to meet him. After the brief meeting, Yogi departed by flight for Uttar Pradesh.