CMIA, GIZ join hands to drive green skill development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and the Indo-German Green Skills Programme (IGGSP) have pledged to collaborate on promoting sustainable development through green skilling initiatives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

During a recent meeting, CMIA representatives, led by past president Ashish Garde and STRIVE project chair Satish Lonikar, presented their ongoing skill development efforts, including the STRIVE project. They emphasized their commitment to tackling skill gaps and attracting new industries to the region.

The discussions, attended by IGGSP's project head Mohamed Badran, senior advisor Sakshi Chawla, and technical advisor Ravishankar Korgal, focused on exploring IGGSP's innovative green skilling programmes, particularly in e-vehicles and solar energy. Both parties expressed a strong interest in empowering women through these initiatives.

CMIA representatives addressed queries regarding government support, policy interventions, and collaboration opportunities, reaffirming their unwavering support for IGGSP's mission. This collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to upskilling the local workforce in green technologies, fostering sustainable industrial growth in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. CMIA secretary general Ravindra Manwatkar and STRIVE project coordinator Aditya Jawlekar were present.