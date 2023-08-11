CMIA holds session on healthy mind in healthy body

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) held a seminar on, ‘Healthy Mind in Healthy Body,’ at Sterlite Technology Limited, Shendra on Friday.

Promoting comprehensive well-being, the event featured expert insights on stress management and physical health, empowering attendees. Speaking as the chief guest, general manager of the district industries centre, Karuna Kharat, emphasized the pivotal role of health awareness in women's empowerment. Dr Sangeeta Deshpande underscored the importance of maintaining mental and physical fitness, particularly for women juggling multifaceted roles. Her guidance highlighted the role of balanced nutrition, sufficient rest, yoga, and exercise in achieving optimal health.

Dr Madhura Anvikar spoke about the intricacies of mental stress and its profound effects on both the body and mind. She shared effective strategies to alleviate stress, emphasizing the merits of meticulous planning, mental agility, and nurturing positive emotions through meditation.

With participation of over 100 women from various industries, CMIA's session catalyzed wellness discussions and underscored its commitment to holistic empowerment. Dimple Bindra moderated, and Sharmila Gandhi delivered the vote of thanks. CMIA president Dushyant Patil, joint secretary Ashish Gadekar, Joint treasurer Smita Bharatiya, and CMIA women wing president Sharmila Gandhi, and others were present.