Co-op minister alerts civic officials of the election code of conduct in October!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the state’s cooperative minister Atul Save said that the code of conduct for the municipal corporation election would be implemented in October. Besides, the Lok Sabha polls is likely to be held in February 2024 and the Vidhan Sabha polls in June 2024. Hence, we have very less time in hand, therefore, speed up the works and start the implementation of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) on priority, he said.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is yet to complete the tender process and invite contractors to start the housing scheme works.

On Monday, the CSMC administration organised a meeting of public representatives to welcome their suggestions for the effective implementation of the PMAY. The cooperative minister, MP Imtiaz Jaleel and MLA Pradeep Jaiswal attended the meeting. The administrator

G Sreekanth briefed upon the progress of the PMAY. Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete said, “A total of 920 proposals have been sanctioned under Beneficiary-led Construction (BLC) vertical. Of these, 285 residential blocks are ready and the works of 318 are underway. Under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical, 13,000 people have benefitted as they are going to construct the house by obtaining bank loans. Presently, the last date of the tender published by the CSMC is June 23.”

The public representatives expressed their displeasure during the meeting over the delay in implementing the PMAY. They inquired how could the policy gets changed as soon as a municipal commissioner is transferred.

Save said why the CSMC has taken possession of the land which is encroached and also reservations upon it. He told the civic chief to complete the tender process and speed up the construction of 7,000 residential blocks.

The civic officials pointed out that there is no dispute on Harsul land allotted for PMAY.

MP Jaleel said the contract for constructing roads of valuing Rs 317 crore under Smart City Mission was awarded to A G Constructions. It has been revealed that the above road works are of substandard quality.

In reply to the query, the cooperative minister said the complaint has been made to the enforcement directorate (ED) for an inquiry.