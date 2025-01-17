Co-op Society Fraud

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking turn of events, Suhas Dashrathe, along with his brother Nitin and father Anant, has been booked by the Vedantnagar police for allegedly defrauding the Nishant Multi-State Co-Op Society of Rs 1 crore in a loan scam.

The incident dates back to 2016 when the Dashrathe family secured a Rs 1 crore loan from the society, for which they had been members since 2015. As part of the agreement, they mortgaged a 269.2 sq. m. plot in Khadkeshwar, with a registered mortgage deed. However, the family failed to repay the loan instalments, leading the trust to seek legal action. The plot, which was meant to secure the loan, was relinquished by the Dashrathe family soon after receiving the funds, violating the loan agreement. According to the terms, the mortgaged plot could not be transferred or encumbered until the loan was fully repaid. This move has raised suspicions of fraud, as the family’s actions hindered the trust's ability to recover the loan amount. Further investigation revealed that the Dashrathe family defaulted on loan repayments while simultaneously creating complications in asset recovery. Sub-Inspector Vaibhav More is leading the investigation, as the case unfolds and authorities work to uncover the full extent of the alleged scam.