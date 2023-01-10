Coaching class-owner cheated by PAA office-bearer

Aurangabad:

Pundaliknagar police station has registered an offence against the president of the Parents Action Committee (PAA), Uday Sonone (resident of Pundaliknagar), on a charge of cheating a coaching class-owner Sainath Mahashabde (new Hanumannagar).

The complainant Mahashabde stated that Sonone approached him with an investment proposal. He had informed him about buying a plot for Rs 3.50 crore in Padegaon area and there is a shortage of Rs 50 lakh. Hence, he invited him to invest Rs 10 lakh in the housing project and was assured of making a member and allotment of a suitable plot in the society.

Mahashabde issued four cheques of Rs 2.50 lakh each drawn in the name of Sonone and his partners Santosh Dattatray Bhopale, Sugriv Reedlon and Ganesh Chavariya. The agreement was also made in this regard on bond paper of Rs 100 denomination and was duly signed on January 11, 2021.

The complainant further stated that, on January 27, 2021, he was shown documents to him stating that he has been included in society. Mahashabde was also assured that if no transaction takes place in a year (regarding land purchase) then all three of them will return Rs 3.33 lakh each to the complainant. The complainant, later on, was surprised when Sonone avoided replying and updating him about the land.

This raised suspicion and Mahashabde went to Padegaon and inquired about the details. He came to know that no such proposal exists in the Padegaon vicinity.

Mahashabde then frequently contacted Sonone, who then, issued a cheque (of his share) of dated January 6, 2022, to get rid of him. However, the cheque was dishonoured. When inquired about payment, Sonone gave evasive replies. Later on, he straightaway started to threaten him, stating the complaint. The API Sheshrao Khatane is investigating the case.

Two partners refund their share

Mahashabde then lodged a complaint with the police commissionerate. Hence the accused again issued a cheque dated May 28, 2022 and this again was dishonoured. Meanwhile, Sonone’s partners Sanju Reedlon and Sontaosh Bhopale, both of them returned their share of Rs 3.33 lakh each to the complainant.