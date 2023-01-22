Cofferdam road work completed; Jackwell's to start in June

Aurangabad: The road work of the cofferdam which will be developed in Jayakwadi dam was completed. The actual work of the cofferdam will commence in June this year.

It may be noted that the work of the new water supply scheme worth Rs 2,740 crore was launched to quench the city's thirst. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) completed an important milestone in this work.

Water is creating a big obstacle to the the construction of jackwell in Jayakwadi Dam. There was the only option, that is, to build a cofferdam on it. The work of the road for the cofferdam was completed.

MJP chief engineer R S Lolapod, Executive Engineer Gajanan Rabde, Deputy Engineer Kiran Patil, Sameer Joshi ( Yash Innovation, PMC Agency), Nirnay Aggarwal of GVPR Company and other officials inspected the work at Nakshatrawadi on Saturday.

The work of laying a main water pipeline of 2,500 mm is in progress between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi.

So far, the work up to 9 km was completed. If the jackwell work is not developed in Jayakwadi dam, the scheme will not be able to be implemented. Therefore, the MJP officials are insisting that the jackwell work should be done quickly.

Road ready in 1 & half months

A jackwell will be constructed about one kilometre inside Jayakwadi Dam. The work of 440 meters long road was completed in one and a half months duration. A 600-meter-long bridge will be constructed from the approach road site to jackwell. The Cofferdam wall is going to be built 25 meters high. So, even if the dam is filled to its full capacity in the upcoming monsoon, there will be no hindrance in the work its work. The construction work of the jackwell’s wall will be started in April.

Lolapod said that they planned to complete the work by December.

Great efforts in laying pipeline

The work to lay a 2,500 mm main water pipeline between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi is in progress. This pipeline will be laid up to 39 km, out of which, 9 km long pipeline work was completed so far.

An order for ready-made pipes of twenty-four and a half kilometres in length has been placed with the concerned company.

The administration received nine and a half kilometres of pipes. The agency inspected 13 kilometres of pipes and they will receive the remaining pipes in the next few days. The work of laying the pipeline is being done on Paithan Road with the help of 18 cranes at various places. This work is underway despite the massive traffic disruption.