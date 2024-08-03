Cold war between minister Sattar and Sanjay Shirsat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A cold war is brewing between the guardian minister Abdul Sattar and the Shinde Sena spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat. It is being said that Shirsat is unhappy with Sattar's appointment as the guardian minister, and he gave Sattar a snub during Friday's event in Sillod.

The possibility of a cabinet expansion is becoming increasingly unlikely, but Shirsat still hopes to become a minister. Sattar's appointment before the expansion may have irked Shirsat. Hence, it is said that he is giving Sattar a snub. He also did not attend the DPC meeting today.

What did Shirsat say?

At Friday's event in Sillod, black flags were shown not to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde but to the guardian minister Abdul Sattar.

Sattar's response to Shirsat

“I do not want to make comments on what Shirsat said. I am of the nature that if someone opposes me, then also I pray for his well-being. When the elections are around the corner, whether it's Shirsat or me, we all have to face such situations,” said Abdul Sattar.

In reply to a query that there was talk that Shirsat did not attend the meeting because he was upset, the minister skipped saying, “ He was out of town, therefore, he was not in the meeting.”