Cold winds from the north send shivers through the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 40-day period of severe winter in Kashmir, known as Chillai Kalan, began on 21 December. This natural shift has had a direct impact, as cold winds blowing from North India have brought a cold wave to Maharashtra as well. Looking at the temperature drop, the city has recorded lower temperatures since last week, marking this winter’s coldest spell so far. Meteorologists predict that the fluctuating cold will continue for the next month.Early mornings and nights are leaving citizens shivering. This week has been the coldest of this winter season.

10.5°C minimum recorded in November

This winter, the lowest temperature of 10.5°C was recorded in November.

New Year to arrive with a chill

The New Year is set to be welcomed with a cold wave. According to the meteorological department, temperatures will continue to fall over the next few days. The cold will fluctuate between 31 December and 30 January, as per experts.

City troubled by colds and fever due to chilly winds

Chilly winds have resulted in widespread colds and fever among citizens. Local clinics in neighbourhoods are packed with patients suffering from viral fever.

Next week to remain cold

The next week will continue to be cold. The chill will persist until the first half of January, with temperatures expected to fall further. Chillai Kalan is commonly referred to in Kashmiri as a ‘cold wave’, and its effects will be felt here as well.

— Shrinivas Aundhkar, meteorologist

Temperature readings of the week (°C)

Day — Minimum — Maximum

Wednesday — 12.4 — 28.0

Thursday — 10.6 — 28.0

Friday — 11.2 — 28.0

Saturday — 11.5 — 29.2

Sunday — 11.5 — 28.0