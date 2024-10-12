Collection of exorbitant parking charges disappoints vehicle-owners

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: It is alleged that the contractor is collecting exorbitant charges from the vehicles parked in the parking bay at Bibi Ka Maqbara. One vehicle-owner brought the whims and fancies of the contractor to the notice of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) in May. He also enclosed evidence, but then also no concrete action has been taken against the contractor, who continues to exploit the vehicle-owners by collecting high charges from them.

A reality check conducted by Daily Lokmat revealed that at various parking lots in the city, charges exceeding the fixed fee are being demanded. A detailed report titled "Parking That Exploits Vehicle Owners" was published in the above Marathi daily on October 7. Following this, many people shared their experiences of being exploited in parking areas with the newspaper.

Kapoor Salampure, a resident of Golwadi, visited Bibi Ka Maqbara with friends on May 26. They were issued a receipt for Rs 50 for parking their car. Upon suspecting the parking fee, they inquired further and discovered that more money was being charged. He filed a complaint with the superintending archaeologist the circle regarding this matter. The official parking fee is Rs 30 for a car for four hours and Rs 10 for a two-wheeler, but Rs 50 is routinely charged for the car and Rs 20 for the two-wheeler without any hesitation.

Railway administration takes serious note

Excessive charges are also being collected from vehicle owners at the railway station parking. The railway administration has taken serious note of this and assured of taking appropriate action in this regard, said the railway officials.