Collector inaugurates vaccination drive for youth in Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

The district collector Sunil Chavan has inaugurated the vaccination drive for youths in the age group of 15 years to 18 years at a primary health centre (PHC) in Waluj, today.

MLC Prashant Bamb, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatane, ZP president Meena Shelke, vice president L G Gaikwad, Chairman - Health Committee Avinash Galande, sarpanch Saeeda Bi Pathan, ZP members Ramdas Parodkar, Savita Kere, Jyoti Gaikwad, tehsildar Satish Soni, district health officer (DHO) Dr Sudhakar Shelke and others were present on the occasion.

While addressing the audience, the district collector said," The vaccine will be given to 2.13 lakh students (of age group 15 to 18 years) studying in Zilla Parishad and private schools from rural parts of the district. The vaccination drive is being implemented with the help of the health department. So far, 17.18 lakh citizens had taken their first dose of vaccine and 8.24 lakh had taken their second dose in the district. The administration has geared up to give a push to the vaccination drive after noting the increase in the patients infected with the Omicron variant each day. MLA Bamb assured of implementing an awareness drive so that the students could take the vaccine in large numbers. ZP-CEO Gatane made an introductory speech and the DHO compered the programme.

Waluj's deputy sarpanch Yogesh Argade, Shivprasad Agarwal, Deepak Bade, Sachin Kakade, tehsil medical officer Dr Prashant Bade, block development officer Vijay Pardeshi,, deputy block education officer Anil Kumar Sakdev, village development officer Nanasaheb Matsagar and talathi Ashok Kalaskar were also present on the occasion.

Oxygen plant dedicated

The collector and other dignitaries also dedicated oxygen manufacturing plant and centralised oxygen supply system set up by Janakidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha at Waluj PHC. The plant manufactures 150 litres of oxygen per minute and it also has the capacity to supply oxygen to 43 patients at one time, during the treatment, pointed out the collector.