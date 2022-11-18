Collector Pandey rides motorcycle: catches sand truck

Sand was being unloaded near a school in Kanchanwadi

Aurangabad:

Collector Astik Kumar Pandey on Thursday caught a sand truck while unloading sand near a school in Kanchanwadi area. Pandey had received information over phone at around 4.30 pm, and without making any delay he immediately reached the area riding a motorcycle. The additional tehsil office has seized the said truck and the search for the truck owner.

According to the information, a citizen informed collector Pandey over the phone that illegal sand was being brought to a school premises. Pandey immediately reached Kanchanwadi on a motorcycle. He asked for information about where the sand was brought from and who was the truck owner. Seeing the collector, the sand thieves ran away from the spot. The team of additional tehsil office reached the spot after the collector. A panchnama was conducted and the truck was seized.

Truck without number plate

The truck seized by the collector does not have a number plate. The owner of the truck is being traced through its chassis number. Additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan said that the notice of Rs 3.54 lakh has been issued by the administration.