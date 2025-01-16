Collector permits 11 days for using loudspeakers till midnight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district collector, who is also the district magistrate, has granted relaxation to the noise limits, as per the noise pollution regulations, for 15 days, in the year 2025.

During these 15 specified days, the use of loudspeakers and amplifiers will be allowed from 6 am to 12 midnight, stated the order issued by district collector Deelip Swami. A list of 11 days has been made public, and four days have been kept in reserve.

The following 11 days have been approved for the use of loudspeakers and amplifiers until midnight includes Shiv Jayanti - February 19; Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14; Ganesh Chaturthi - August 27; Jyesth Gauri Poojan (Mahalaxmi) - September 1;

Eid-e-Milad - September 5; Anant Chaturdashi - September 6; Navratri Ashtami - September 30; Navratri Navami - October 1; Diwali (Lakshmi Poojan) - October 21;

Christmas - December 25 and Year-End - December 31.