Collector reviews Agniveer recruitment process

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

Taking cognizance of the news published in the newspaper highlighting the inconvenience faced by Agniveer aspirants for want of water and food, the district collector Sunil Chavan held a meeting with senior army officials and gave them necessary instructions.

The recruitment of Agniveers started on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ground on Saturday.

Chavan said,” The district administration is the coordinator in the recruitment process. Around 86,000 youths have registered their names online. On the first day (Aug 13), 1300 youths participated in the recruitment, while 6,000 are participating daily since August 14. The physical fitness test is being held at our university ground. The district administration has initiated providing refreshments and food to the aspirants through meetings with various social organisations. They will serve the food to youths passing the physical test and refreshments to others (not clearing the test). The recruitment will continue till September 9.”

He fell on ground before the test

The deceased Karan Namdeo Pawar (20, Kannad) collapsed on the ground before his test. According to a primary report, he died due to sudden pressure on his heart. Now, the concerned officers are giving necessary instructions to the aspirants. They are also inquiring whether they have any medical history of ailments. A total of 200 youths are running in each round, said the district collector.