Collector seeks unconditional apology in High Court

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district collector has tendered an unconditional apology acknowledging that the judiciary order was not implemented as directed, stated the founder president of Yashodhara Vikas Samiti (of Bhimnagar-Bhausinghpura), N R Khandale, in a press release.

Earlier, the court ordered the collector to submit a report stating that the PR cards have been issued to how many members by the office. The court notice was served when the report was not submitted. Hence replying to the notice, the district collector (on November 8) tendered an apology. He also assured of issuing property registration (PR) cards to the remaining members.

The petition was filed in the High Court in 1990. On request, the court ordered issuing PR cards by collecting nominal charges of land encroached by members. Accordingly, the government initiated the process of issuing PR cards through the collectorate. Later on, Khandale approached the court requesting to issue PR cards to only society members and the original members as per the 1985 city survey list. A court decree was also released in this regard.

Khandale then filed an ‘execution petition’ when he found a violation of the court order.

Till today, PR cards have been issued to 365 members, but when the information on how many members are remaining to get PR cards was not submitted, the notice was issued to the collector.