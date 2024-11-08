Collector urges record voter turnout

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

"As long as democracy is alive, we are alive. Every vote strengthens it. I trust our district’s voters to participate in record numbers this November 20," said District Collector Deelip Swami. District Election Officer and Collector Swami visited MGM Radio as part of an awareness program for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. MGM radio station head Sunil Shirshikar posed various questions, which Collector Swami addressed in detail.

Across the district, 3,273 polling stations are prepared to serve 32,02,751 eligible voters, including accommodations for over 68,000 elderly and disabled voters, with home voting options available. Collector Swami highlighted that the Model Code of Conduct is strictly in effect for all parties, media, and officials to ensure a smooth and fair voting environment. Expressing concerns about declining voter turnout over the years, he underscored ongoing efforts to boost participation at the event.