College boys & girls should participate in voters awareness initiatives: Deelip Swami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “New voters should be encouraged to vote in Lok Sabha elections. Also, college youths should participate in voters awareness initiatives,” said Deelip Swami, district collector while addressing principals of the college of the district.

A joint- meeting of all college principals, administrative heads, top officers of school education, higher education and technical education departments at Smart City Office on Wednesday to create awareness programmes for parents through young boys and girls.

Deelip Swami said that there is a need to get involved volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and NCC cadets in the votes awareness programme.

He said initiatives like honouring students with certification for innovative and best work for the awareness would be implemented. Swami also asked the education institutes to ensure that the initiatives should not affect the study of students.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meen said that students should be involved in awareness initiatives with planning on the local level and with the help of different social media platforms.

Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Program (SVEEP) nodal officer Sudarshan Tupe, Swapnil Sardar, deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhre, education officer Madhukar Deshmukh, joint director of technical education department Umesh Nagdeve, joint director of higher education Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar, Education Officer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Bharat Tingote and others were present.