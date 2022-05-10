College teachers upset over summer vacation schedule; unions meet VC

Aurangabad, May 10:

Teachers of affiliated colleges to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) are upset over the summer holidays schedule.

They get summer vacation mostly from the last week of April to the second week of June. However, the academic schedule was disturbed because of Covid outbreak in March 2020. The university declared summer holidays for the college teachers from June 13 to July 31 this year. But, they are not happy with the schedule.

The reason is that the undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations of the second session will be conducted from June 1 and June 21 respectively and many teachers will not be able to avail themselves of vacation because of the examination works. Various teachers' unions met VC Dr Yeole who assured them of taking a positive decision.

Box

VVM demands to change summer holidays date

Members of Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM) demanded to change the summer vacation schedule so that teachers will be to avail it properly.

A delegation of VVM met the vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Monday evening and submitted a memorandum.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the temperature in the different parts of the State including Marathwada rose to 45-degree celsius and there is also a serious problem of loading shedding in rural areas.

VVM secretary Dr Gajanan Sanap said that there would be an admission process for the first year in senior colleges in June and students may face inconvenience because of vacation. He demanded that teachers should be given summer holidays from May 11 to 31 (21) considering the rise in mercury while the remaining 28 days' holidays should be given as per the academic calendar.

Box

MC members too demand to revise vacation schedule

A delegation led by Management Council members like Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Vilas Khandare and Sanjay Nimbalkar, met the VC and demanded to give summer vacation in May and postpone the ensuing examinations for some days. Dr Pratibha Ahire and Sunil Nikam were also present. The delegation members said that both examinations and the admission process would be held during the summer holidays and teachers would not be able to enjoy them.