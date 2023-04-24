College youth crushed to death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 23-year-youth who was going to take an internal examination was crushed to death at Central Naka near the office of the deputy commissioner of police on Monday morning.

The youth has been identified as Omkar Laxman Thorat (Juna Baijipura).

According to the details, Omkar Thorat was pursuing MBA (IV semester, second year) at MGM University. He was supposed to appear for the final year examinations, beginning on May 8 while his internal tests are being conducted in the university department, currently.

He was going to take an internal examination on his motorcycle (MH-20-FC 3480) at 10.30 am today.

A car which was ahead of his vehicle beat him. He fell on the ground and came under the rear wheels of the speeding garbage compactor machine (MH-20-EL-2856) which was coming from the rear side.

He was killed on the spot. On receiving information, the police inspector (PI) of Cidco Police Station Sambhaji Pawar, duty officer assistant PI Rajendra Bansode and others rushed to the spot.

Omkar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors declared him brought dead. Cidco Police Station has taken note of the accident. PSI Dwarkadas Bhalerao is on the case.

Father shocked

Omkar’s father used to run a grocery shop while his mother is a housewife. His father closed the shop recently as he was not getting good business. Omkar was to complete his education in May and the whole family's responsibility was to fall on his shoulders. He was the lone child of the family. Upon learning the information of the only child’s death, his father was shocked and was rushed to GMCH.

3rd in family in 2 months

Three members died in the Thorat family during the last two months. Police said that Omkar’s grandfather died from a paralysis attack two months ago while his Uncle died due to a brain haemorrhage. Omkar was killed in the accident today. A pall of gloom descended on their relatives and colony.

heavy vehicles kill 4 in 20 days

Heavy vehicles killed four persons during the last 20 days in the city in separate accidents which are as follows;

-Dikshaw Madhukar Kale, a student in the third year of the Physiotherapy Department of MGM, was going to her college with his father on April 3. When a water tanker took a sudden turn at Mahaveer Chowk, she came under the rear wheels of the tanker and died on the spot.

--In the second incident, a speeding Hyva truck hit a teacher’s family at Nakshetrawadi on April 19. Teacher Sanjay Dahiphale and his son Samarth came under the tyre of Hyva and were killed on the spot. Sanjay’s wife sustained serious injuries.

--Omkar Thorat was crushed to death under the wheels of a waste compactor (machine) on Monday when he was going to take the examination.

Dean of Management Science and Commerce Department of MGM University Dr Vijaya Deshmukh said that Omkar was a very talented student. “He was supposed to appear for the fourth-semester examinations beginning on May 8. Students should use a helmet while riding two-wheelers as part

of the safety of their heads,” she added.