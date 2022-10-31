Colleges asked to complete NAAC accreditation before Mar 31

It may be noted that the principal secretary of the higher and technical education department Vikaschandra Rastogi held a review meeting in Bamu recently. He instructed Bamu to send a notice to the colleges seeking a NAAC grade. The university issued a circular asking all the colleges to complete the assessment in six months.

There are 464 affiliated colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts within the jurisdiction of the university for the academic year 2022-23. Of them, 146 completed the NAAC evaluation while 55 eligible colleges have not done it. The academic audit is done of those colleges which are less than five years old.

Around 50 per cent of colleges have not obtained the NAAC grade. The university took serious note of this. Following the directives of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, the colleges were asked to complete the NAAC evaluation by March 31, otherwise, they will be put in the ‘No Admission’ category colleges. Meanwhile, a meeting joint board of the vice-chancellor (JBVC) will be held on November 26 for the accreditation.

The university is paying attention towards key points of National Education Policy (NEP) including colleges cluster, autonomy, inter-disciplinary subjects facility, basic facility, laboratory, aid in research process, skills-based courses, collaboration with industries, learning in mother-tongue, Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).