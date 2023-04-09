Colleges asked to encourage teaching-learning process in mother tounuge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwad Univeristy has asked the affiliated colleges to encourage teaching and learning in mother tounge and make available textbooks, reference books and study material for this purpose.

University Grants Commission (UGC) and Governor office has written a letter to the Bamu stating that teaching through local language is a key area of the focus of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that emphasises the importance of teaching and required materials in the mother tougue.

The UGC and Governer office further stated that it is heartening to note that textbooks in the local languages are promoted and used by higher education institutions in our country. Bamu forwarded the letter to the college.

In the letter, it was stated that teaching is also being imparted in the mother tongue/local language in many college and university undergraduate courses in social sciences, commerce and science, but, the textbooks and study materials are unavailable in local languages for many of the courses in Higher Education, Science, Commerce, and professional courses.

The college informed that it is desired that textbooks may be produced in the mother tongue through writing or translation for the subjects of which textbooks are not available in mother tongue at present.