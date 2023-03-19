Colleges asked to open Academic Bank of Credits immediately

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked the colleges to complete the process of opening of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), first-year students, immediately.

It may be noted that the university implemented multiple exits and entries for the UG courses from the current academic year. With the implementation of the new system, students will get a certificate or diploma if they give up education upon completion of the first and second year respectively. Those who complete their final year will get a degree as usual.

With a view to maintaining the data and academic details of students online, the colleges were asked to open an ABC account for students who took admission for the academic year 2022-23.

However, still there are colleges which did not open ABC accounts for students. This may affect the result declaration process of first-year students. The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of the university organised an online meeting of college principals on Sunday to take an update on the ABC. BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza took the review and guided the participants. The colleges were asked to complete the ABC account process by April 15.

What is ABC?

The ABC means a digital academic service mechanism and an individual account opened and operated by a student, to which all academic credits earned by the student from a course of study are deposited, recognised, maintained, accumulated, transferred, validated or redeemed for the purposes of the award of degree or diploma or certificate.