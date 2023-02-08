Workshop for college principals and HoDs

Aurangabad: A workshop for college principals and head of department is scheduled today at the human resource development centre of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The keynote speaker for the event will be the former vice-chancellor of BAMU Dr Vijay Pandharipande, and the workshop will be presided over by management council member Kashinath Deodhar. All principals of affiliated colleges and department heads of the university are requested to attend the workshop, the organisers said.