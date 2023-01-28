Badminton: Marin to meet Se Young An in women's final at Indonesia Masters; China in three finals

Jakarta (Indonesia), Jan 28 Spain's former Olympic champion Carolina Marin will take on South Korea's Se Young An in the women's singles final at the Indonesia Masters on Sunday.

Marin, the seventh seed in the event, defeated China's Yue Han in the semifinals, getting the better of her opponent 21-15, 21-14 in the USD 420,000 prize money event. Her Korean opponent got the better of another Chinese player, Zhi Yi Wang 21-9, 10-21, 21-16 in a hard-fought match.

In the men's final, Indonesia's fourth seed Jonatan Christie will face compatriot Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. In the semifinals, Jonatan Christie, the fourth seed, defeated China's Qi Yu Shi 21-13, 15-21, 21-19 while Wardoyo fought off Hong Kong China's Ng Ka Long Angus 17-21, 27-25, 22-20 in one hour 23 minutes.

China's shuttlers progressed to the finals in three events at the Indonesia Masters in the Super 500 tournament on the BWF World Tour here on Saturday.

He Jiting and Zhou Haodong will face home favourites Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the men's doubles final on Sunday after outclassing compatriots Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi 21-14, 21-16.

Meanwhile, the women's doubles pair Liu Shengshu and Zhang Shuxian will take on Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota after defeating Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-11, 21-9.

In the mixed doubles, Chinese pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping overcame France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-13, 21-19 and will face compatriots Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin for the title.

The 2023 Indonesia Masters started on Tuesday and will end on Sunday at the Istora Senayan stadium in the country's capital Jakarta, with total prize money amounting to 420,000 U.S. dollars.

