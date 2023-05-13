Colleges barred from admissions beyond capacity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has barred colleges from admitting students beyond permitted intake.

The university declared the final list of 458 affiliated colleges with the approved courses and intake capacity. The academic section updated all the details of the colleges to make the admission process clear and avoid any confusion for the coming academic year 2023-24.

The section has also taken various decisions under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. The decisions included collecting all types of fees from colleges online and conducting academic audits of the colleges. Restrictions were put on four colleges for the admission process because of irregularities.

The department sent a letter to all the college principals to go through the online published details and submit shortcomings, if any, in writing, up to May 15. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath said that no correction or change would be accepted after the deadline. The 458 colleges were asked to admit students as per their courses and intake has been given in the list. Of the total affiliated colleges, 196 are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Beed (116), Jalna (81) and Dharashiv (65).

Stern action if admission given sans permission

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that action would be taken against the colleges for giving admissions to students beyond approved intake. “Efforts are being made to implement the admissions process of the coming academic year, academic calendar and examinations schedule as it is,” he added.