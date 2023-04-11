Colleges cannot admit students beyond intake capacity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked the colleges not to admit students without permissible intake.

The academic section of Bamu updated the information on all the affiliated colleges. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole is taking various decisions about the college, including all fees, that should be paid online, mandatory academic audit and imposing a fine if any academic irregularities surface.

The university released a list of 451 colleges with their approved courses and intake. Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the colleges cannot admit students beyond permissible intake.

He said that the admission to the excess students would not be approved. A letter was sent to the principal of all the affiliated colleges. In the letter, it was stated that all the details of the colleges which are affiliated with Bamu for the academic year 2022-23 were made available on the portal. The principals were asked to go through the colleges' lists and details and suggest any shortcomings or errors in their details, on or before April 13 in writing. The suggestions received after this deadline will not be taken into consideration.

Deputy Registrar of Academic Section Sanjay Kawade said that the colleges should see their courses and approved intake of students. “If the colleges have not taken permission for the change in course or intake, it will not be accepted,” he added.