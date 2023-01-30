Colleges directed to establish Equal Opportunity Centre

Aurangabad:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwda University (Bamu) directed the colleges to establish Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) for the assistance of students in applying online for the scholarship.

The State Government instructed the universities and colleges to make special efforts to provide updated information and guidelines for the all-around development of beneficiaries of scholarships offered by the Department of Social Welfare. So, the university directed the colleges to establish EOC which will have one teacher and some students' assistance.

A meeting of all the colleges from the district was held at the office of the assistant commissioner of the Social Welfare Department, recently.

Bamu officers said that the EOC should be established during the current academic year otherwise, no scholarship application form from students will be accepted.

Assistant commissioner of Social Welfare Department P B Wable said that college principals would be held responsible if any student is deprived of the scholarship.

Objective of EOC

The objective of the Centre is to oversee the effective implementation of policies and programmes for disadvantaged groups and provide guidance and counselling for academic, financial, social and other matters. It will also enhance the diversity within the campus.