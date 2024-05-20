Colleges registration for CAP rounds begin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration of colleges for centralised admission process (CAP) rounds of professional courses has begun for the academic year 2024-25.

The Government, minorities, university-conducted, aided and non-aided private colleges will have to register with the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) which implements the admission process for professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Law, Management, Computer Application, Fine Art, Education, Physical Education.

The last date of registration along with required documents is May 31. The colleges will have to pay 1500 fees for the registration.

The course-wise link of the courses is as follows;

--B.Edhttps://bedcap24.mahacet.org/)

--LLB-Five Year Integrated Course-(https://llb5cap24.mahacet.org/)

--B.Ed.-M.Ed-Three Year Integrated Course (https://bedmedcap24.mahacet.org/),

--MPEd (https://mpedcap24.mahacet.org/)

--BA-BEd/B.Sc-B.Ed-Integrated Course (https://babscbedcap24.mahacet.org/)

--LLB-three years (https://llb3cap24.mahacet.org/)

--BP Ed (https://bpedcap24.mahacet.org/)

--M Ed (https://medcap24.mahacet.org/)