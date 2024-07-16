Colleges sans approved PG teaches to lose research centre status

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will lose research centre status if they do not appoint two minimum full-time approved postgraduate teachers.

It may be noted that Bamu gave a research guide to the teachers of the colleges which Ph D research centres. Until 2021, there were some 30 research centres. As per the norms, Bamu made the research centre compulsory to allocate research guides to teachers. Therefore, 103 colleges received Ph D research centres in 2022. Hundreds of students who qualified Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2021 were allocated the centres for the Ph D admissions. There were teachers who were teaching undergraduate courses and were recognised as research guides.

Meanwhile, the Univeristy Grants Commission issued new guidelines in 2022 about allotting Ph D research gudieship to teachers who teach at PG colleges or universities.

The Board of Deans and Academic Council of Bamu decided to implement the UGC norms. So, the university issued a circular on July 5, 2024, stating those postgraduate colleges which do not have full-time approved PG teachers will lose their status as research centres.

There are 103 research centres. Out of which, 90 of them will lose research centres for non-recruiting PG-approved teachers.Teachers unions said that the State Government must think about new UGC norms.